A man in US state of Utah has alleged that popular food delivery app GrubHub delivered a cup of "warm" urine to him when he ordered a milkshake. Caleb Woods said that he had ordered a sandwich and a milkshake from Chick-fil-A through Grubhub, but was left devastated when he started consuming his meal. He put the straw in his cup and sipped it only to realise that he was drinking "urine". Woods called the delivery guy back to his house and confronted him. The face-to-face conversation was captured by a CCTV camera installed in Woods' house. Woods said that the delivery man admitted that he worked long hours and didn't take bathroom breaks so he urinated in a cup. While delivering Woods' meal, the delivery guy "confused" his milkshake for the urine-filled cup, according to ABC 27. Following the incident GrubHub released a statement and said that the company had ended the contract with the delivery worker. The incident took place in October. US Couple Files Lawsuit Against Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Florida After Woman Gets Water Bottle Containing Employee's Semen.

