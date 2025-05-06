Google's Gemini now allows users to upload 10 files on the web and Android versions. This breaks the limits of using artificial intelligence to get results for multiple files. The users can attach pictures and other files and provide a prompt based on which Gemini AI can process them with the same prompt. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Owned xAI’s Chatbot To Show Relevant X Posts Inline in Its Responses.

Gemini Supports 10 File Uploads With Same Prompt

Now you can attach up to 10 files to Gemini on web and Android. Almost BREAKING 👀 https://t.co/ToABwkEZqd pic.twitter.com/S31upveFFg — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) May 5, 2025

