According to a research, Mizoram is the happiest state in India. Rajesh K. Pillania, a professor of strategy at the Management Development Institute in Gurugram, performed study on what makes the state in India's northeast the happiest region of the nation. As per a report by news agency ANI, Mizoram, the second state in India to reach 100% literacy, provides pupils with opportunities for progress even in the most trying situations. World's Richest Cities List 2023: New York Named Wealthiest City, Mumbai Ranked 21st Position Globally.

Mizoram is the Happiest State in India

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)