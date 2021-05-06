Happy Birthday Baekhyun! K-Pop Fans Share Wishes

Fans Wish Him Good Luck As Baekhyun is Enlisted in the Military!

Baekhyunee we will be waiting for you🥺 Go and come back safely We love you❤️❤️ We will not go anywhere in your absence🥺💙 @B_hundred_Hyun @weareoneEXO #BAEKHYUN𓃥 #BAEKHYUN pic.twitter.com/IQeSbqPx89 — ♡💙 (@kim1_tota) May 6, 2021

Baekhyun's New Look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BaekHyun. (@baekhyunee_exo)

Come Back Safely!

To Baekhyun who not only made us happy but also inspired us with effortless beauty of his voice, you truly are the best artist of this generation, Happy Birthday. I hope you'll be filled with happiness! We'll be here waiting✨#변백현 𓃥 #배켜니생일축하해 #HappyBAEKHYUNDay pic.twitter.com/AaWEKY9p8M — 몽상가 세훈☁️ (@reveusehun) May 6, 2021

Heartwarming Birthday Wishes for Baekhyun

Hbd to the most adorable boy. Thanks for all the smiles nice messages, and everything you have sent to each of your Exo-l. You have an incredible talent. Today is your enlistment date, serve your country well. May I have you forever? I love you❤🤍@B_hundred_Hyun #BAEKHYUN𓃥 pic.twitter.com/ilkgzcHxzj — uswaa⁷🧈 (@iloveeemochiiii) May 6, 2021

