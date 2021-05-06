Happy World Password Day 2021! Here's How Twitterati Is Celebrating the Day to Spread Awareness

A password is like a toothbrush. 1. Use safely 2. Not to share with anybody 3. Change occasionally Happy "World Password day" — Amar Rajbhandari (@RajbhandariAmar) May 6, 2021

World Password Day 2021 is on May 6

A Quick Reminder!

Happy World Password Day. Don't forget to change them regularly. — Ron (@Ron_Da_Don_II) May 6, 2021

Password Day 2021 Funny Memes! How Many Did You Get?

Please, I'm begging you, no more emails about "World Password Day" 🥺 pic.twitter.com/W9U47OtUns — Danny Palmer (@dannyjpalmer) May 5, 2021

Remember to Cycle Your Password

Apparently it’s ‘World Password Day’ today! Cycle those passwords peeps!!! pic.twitter.com/pfCnyKdDfF — ausretrogamer (@ausretrogamer) May 5, 2021

Paw-dorable Image on Password Day

Today is a World Password Day #WorldPasswordDay so here is me, making sure to secure our stairs. No one can go up or down without password. P.S. password is 🍌 banana or 🥕 cawwot. And they have to gib me real stuff owtay! 👊 💥🤭 pic.twitter.com/yvSUneFw2Y — 🐶 Chloe 🐶 🌈 Chumchum 🌈 (@Chumchu08391001) May 5, 2021

Why is World Password Day Celebrated?

🔑 Today is #WorldPasswordDay. Every year on the first Thursday in May World Password Day promotes better password habits. In a scale of one to ten, one being weak, ten being very strong. How strong are your passwords? pic.twitter.com/KASbAMXFxU — University of KZN (@UKZN) May 6, 2021

An Important Event

World Password Day 6 / 5 / 2021 pic.twitter.com/ywMtTRX3Vl — ☕️ டீ இன்னும் வரலை...⏳ (@Raajavijeyan) May 6, 2021

