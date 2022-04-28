India is now battling the parching summer heat and many states of the country are experiencing a high rise in the temperature. Needless to say, everything from travelling to working has become a lot tougher but if there’s one thing that social media users can do better at any point in time is making memes jokes and puns. Check out the latest and the most hilarious memes that Twitterati shared on the microblogging site that will help you cool down a bit.

Delhi Summers Feels

Tag Somebody Who Can't Stand The Heat!

Heat wave in Kolkata.... Weather department issued notification regarding the same... And me feeling...#Heatwavepic.twitter.com/zywJu1zux2 — Duaa Sindhi 🤫 (@Handsom0011) April 27, 2022

Lucky Ones

People in North India drinking tea during heatwave ☕ ☕#Heatwavepic.twitter.com/QX7E2OfJNl — Gautam (@Gautam06290535) April 28, 2022

Mumbai Is Just Too Hot Too Handle

Every Single Time

Much Needed

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)