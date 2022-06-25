On Saturday, Google honoured renowned Jewish German-Dutch diarist and Holocaust victim Anne Frank with an animated slideshow on the 75th anniversary of the publication of her diary. The slideshow, which has been illustrated by Doodle Art Director Thoka Maer features real excerpts from Anne Frank's diary. The slideshow also describes what Frank and her friends and family experienced while they were in hiding for over two years.

Google Doodle Honours Holocaust Victim Anne Frank on 75th Anniversary of ‘The Diary of Anne Frank’; Check Photos https://t.co/dzPzYnu6s3 — Shubham Bagde (@shubhambagde00) June 25, 2022

Fun with Google Doodles: Vandaag eren we Anne Frank #googledoodle pic.twitter.com/WHr91UH7Jc — Allison Baerin (@allisonbaerin) June 24, 2022

