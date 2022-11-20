Disney+ Hotstar outages have been reported in the last 24 hours as per Downdetector reports. Hotstar.com is down as netizens take to Twitter to express their disappointment online. People are sharing photos of their system setup with the message - Content not available. we are having trouble playing this video, please try playing a different title. (Error: ERR_PB_1413). Hashtags #Hotstar, #HotstarIsDown, #HotstarDown, #DisneyPlayHotstarDown and many more are going viral as netizens are also posting funny memes to raise the issue.

Always!

Hotstar Subscribers watching Amazon Prime, Netflix ZEE 5 Users be like#Hotstar#Hotstardown pic.twitter.com/5rGQuSJzlE — MTvalluvan (@MTvalluvan) November 20, 2022

Kindly Resolve

Nahin

Koi batayega ye #Hotstar kyu down hai 😜😜😜 pic.twitter.com/ILyDoqWTl3 — Prasad AB (@prasad_ab) November 20, 2022

But What Is The Issue

HAHHAHA

After #Hotstar down, other OTT inviting to viewers be like... 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3qB4FrEdXL — Prasad AB (@prasad_ab) November 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)