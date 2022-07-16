We know what it feels like. A few years ago, we were experiencing what y'all are. And we did not even have funny memes to calm ourselves down. Yes, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ICSE 10th Result date and time and students are sort of freaking out (we totally get you, kids). The ICSE 10th results will be declared on July 17 at 5 pm and students can check their results at the official website – cisce.org, results.cisce.org. But for now, the hashtag #ICSE is trending on Twitter with lit memes and jokes. If you too are waiting with bated breath for the results, here's a bunch of funny memes and jokes to calm your nerves down!

It's Gonna Be One Hella of Night

Enjoying peace while i still can #ICSE pic.twitter.com/lW5hUf7RuQ — भक्ति Bhakti || late night talking (@bhaktijadeja12) July 16, 2022

Same Here, Bro

#ICSE mfs didn't even give time to mentally prepare ourselves 🤡. pic.twitter.com/rnyVUOLUeU — Riya Sharma (@riyaahsharma) July 16, 2022

Main Roun Ya Hansu

Pehle Result Toh Dekh Lun

After the results tomorrow #icse pic.twitter.com/0Cu2EJpSu9 — भक्ति Bhakti || late night talking (@bhaktijadeja12) July 16, 2022

The Best Meme On The Situation

I can understand this feeling 😁 #ICSE Enjoy your life while you still can... pic.twitter.com/AQXzEglBdB — Nikhil Sah (@Im_NikhilSah) July 16, 2022

Let's Manifest

#ICSE results tomorrow time to d word 🥵🥲✨🥺😗😍😞✨😇😞 pic.twitter.com/PoJYyAQcfx — Act: Lovesick | Ri (@waddup_moaa) July 16, 2022

OK. Bye.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)