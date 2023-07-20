Indian Army officer Captain Anshuman Singh lost his life, saving fellow soldiers at Siachen glacier. Three other soldiers suffered severe burns. The lives of people nearby were in dire danger when an ammo dump caught fire close to Captain Anshuman's bunker. Captain Anshuman acted immediately, exhibiting great bravery and a desire to save as many soldiers as she possibly could. His death has caused grave sorrow in the hearts of the people of India. Netizens shared heartfelt messages to pay tribute to the brave heart. One Army Officer Died, Three Soldiers Injured in Fire Accident in Siachen Glacier.

Braveheart Anshuman Singh

CAPTAIN ANSHUMAN SINGH AMC Bhaiya attained veergati today in Siachen while saving fellow soldiers from fire in ammunition dump. He hailed from Lucknow & uncle retired an year ago from SIGNALS as Subedar. He was married in Feb this year. (Maa always gives his example to us🙏😭) pic.twitter.com/7ygWp5bu80 — TANISHK SENGAR 🇮🇳 (@Tanishksengar) July 19, 2023

Captain Anshuman Singh

Sad news coming in- Captain Anshuman Singh, #ArmyMedicalCorps, laid down his life while trying to save soldiers in a fire accident at Siachen glacier earlier today - 19 July 2023. There was a fire in an ammunition dump near Capt Anshuman's bunker. He saved many lives and went… pic.twitter.com/CCUPExGJyJ — LestWeForgetIndia🇮🇳 (@LestWeForgetIN) July 19, 2023

Brave Soldier Anshuman Singh

Captain Anshuman Singh ( from the AMC & an alumnus of AFMC) passed away earlier today while rescuing his fellow soldiers from an ammunition dump fire near his bunker in Siachen. He saved three individuals before perishing himself. pic.twitter.com/zkE55jHd5o — Saurav Jha (@SJha1618) July 19, 2023

Indian Army Soldier

Son of Veteran SUBEDAR Married in February Alumni of AFMC Captain Anshuman Singh ,AMC saved his jawans but made SARVOCH BALIDAN in Siachin today Travel well Warrior..#amarbalidani pic.twitter.com/55TDyLoV78 — Anu Bakshi🇮🇳 (@Anubakshi8) July 19, 2023

Indian Army Hero!

Terrible news. Captain Anshuman Singh, #ArmyMedicalCorps, laid down his life while trying to save soldiers in a fire accident at Siachen glacier earlier today - 19 July 2023. There was a fire in an ammunition dump near Capt Anshuman's bunker. He saved many lives and went in… pic.twitter.com/nJjoU2q9yz — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 19, 2023

Indian Army Soldier Anshuman Singh

CAPTAIN ANSHUMAN SINGH B3 batch of AFMC RMO immortalized fighting fire at #SiachenGlacier earlier today. He saved many #IndianArmy soldiers before ... MATA RANI gives strength to his family to bear this irreparable loss.#FreedomisnotFree few pay #CostofWar. pic.twitter.com/f4AkY1L5dP — Vikas Manhas (@37VManhas) July 19, 2023

Captain Anshuman Singh

Captain Anshuman Singh,Young medical officer laid down his life while trying to rescue & save fellow soldiers in a fire accident at Siachen . He saved 3 comrades before going down valiantly. He is from our College - AFMC,Pune . Dear Anshuman, Salute to you brother… You are our… pic.twitter.com/4lz0bbRxRs — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) July 19, 2023

