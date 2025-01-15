Popular American YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed is known for his hilarious videos, live streams, and daring stunts. Previously, he has performed death-defying stunts like jumping over his Cristiano Ronaldo-themed Lamborghini that drove towards him at a high speed and attempting to perform the most number of backflips in 24 hours. Now, in his latest viral video that is doing the rounds on social media, the streamer performs his most daring backflip yet. In the video, he is seen doing the stunt on the ‘Hand of God’ sculpture in Hobbitenango, Guatemala, that overlooks a mesmerising scenery. The stunt involves a significant amount of risk due to the height and nature of the sculpture; however, IShowSpeed executes it perfectly. Watch the viral video below. IShowSpeed Jumps Over Cristiano Ronaldo-Themed Lamborghini, Completes the Daring Stunt With a SIUUU Celebration (Watch Viral Video).

IShowSpeed Performs Backflip on ‘Hand of God’ Sculpture in Guatemala

IShowSpeed risked his life by doing a backflip on the “Hand of God” in Guatemala 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eBW7DQieIC — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 14, 2025

IShowSpeed Does Daring Backflip Stunt

IShowSpeed hit his craziest backflip yet on the ‘Hand of God’ in Guatemala pic.twitter.com/KgCsANJwsv — Dexerto (@Dexerto) January 14, 2025

