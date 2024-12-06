Katie Price recently took to social media to promote her OnlyFans page and encourage her fans and followers to check it out. However, what really grabbed people’s attention was her face in the video. Katie, who underwent a GBP 10,000 facelift, left fans stunned with a close-up of her completely transformed look. Wearing a pink top and with her hair tied back, Katie almost looks unrecognisable. In the video, her face almost looks as if it has a filter on it, with longer-looking eyelashes and a more defined bon structure and facial features. Watch the video below. Who Is Katie Price? Before OnlyFans Model's Naked Shower Video Leaked Online, What Was She Known For? Know Age, Net Worth and Latest Photos of Katie Price.

Katie Price Undergoes Facelift, Stuns With Transformation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

