A life-size cement Shrek sculpture, which happens to be an iconic statue in the town of Hatfield in Massachusetts, United States, has gone missing, and police are on the lookout for it! The handcrafted lime-green sculpture of the iconic ogre weighs 200 pounds (91 kilograms), and the owner of the statue claims it is absolutely priceless to him, even though its market value is £415. The officers have shared an image on their Facebook page and are calling for the thieves to return the sculpture to its rightful home. They added, “the dragon sculpture he lives with is frustrated and lonely.” Check out the image of the Shrek sculpture here. Artist Uses Own Blood for Sculptures! The Self-Portrait Sculptures of His Head Are As Creepy as You Can Imagine (View Pics).

Missing Shrek Sculpture

