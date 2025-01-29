American rapper Lil Durk’s hotshot lawyer, Nicole Moorman, is breaking the internet with her uber-glamorous new photos. Known for her work in high-profile criminal defence cases, she gained attention for representing Durk in his 2019 attempted murder case. Nicole recently shared a couple of sexy photos in a sheer black top worn with a matching black bra and leather pants. She completed the look with a black handbag and wide-rim square glasses. The famous lawyer has set the internet ablaze with her glam look on Instagram she simply described it with a black heart emoji caption. Lil Durk is a Chicago-based rapper known for his melodic flow and emotional storytelling. He gained fame with hits like 7220 and The Voice, influencing the modern drill scene. Durk was involved in an attempted murder case in Atlanta, where he faced charges related to a shooting. The charges were later dropped in 2022 due to insufficient evidence.

Lil Durk's Lawyer, Nicole Moorman Flaunts Glam Avatar on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑Nicole Moorman, esq.👑 (@_kingcole_)

Nicole Moorman Pics Go Viral

Lil Durk’s lawyer is going viral for her new photos 👀 pic.twitter.com/aDli3HqATX — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 28, 2025

Lil Durk With Lawyer Nicole Moorman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑Nicole Moorman, esq.👑 (@_kingcole_)

Attorney Nicole Moorman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Moorman, esq. (@moorman_law)

