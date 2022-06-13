A viral clip from Kenya's Masai Mara National Reserve shows a lion crossing a stream infested with over 40 crocodiles. The video was posted on Youtube by a channel named Facts Tell that says that the predictor stranded on top of a hippo carcass and then managed to escape by running straight through about 40 crocodiles surrounding it. Pride of Lions Kill Endangered Monkey At Scottish Safari Park as Horrified Visitors Watch, Incident Happened After Barbary Macaque Tried Entering Lions' Den.

Watch The Viral Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)