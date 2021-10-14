Like most of us, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik celebrates Maha Navami 2021 on October 14. He greeted everyone with a Happy Maha Navami by dedicating a beautiful sand art. And it’s one spectacular creation. What makes it truly special is that the sand art is adorned with 12 types of vegetables. Sudarsan shared pics and videos of Maa Durga installation at the Puri Beach in Odisha.

Here's Maha Navami 2021 Sand Art Pics and Video

Happy Maha Navami .🙏 For the first time I have used 12 types of common Vegetables in my SandArt installation message #StaySafeStayHealthy . 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nCDLJN5QM4 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) October 14, 2021

