Happy Himachal Day 2025 Greetings & Images: On the occasion of Himachal Day 2025 or the Himachal Pradesh’s 78th Foundation Day, netizens are flooding social media with heartfelt wishes, stunning images, and inspiring quotes to celebrate the beauty and heritage of the state. Himachal Pradesh was formed as a state of the Indian Union on April 15, 1948. This date is also celebrated as Himachal Day. Himachal Pradesh was granted full statehood and became the 18th state of the Indian Union on January 25, 1971. Both days are widely celebrated by the people of Himachal Pradesh. From snow-capped mountains to serene valleys, #HimachalDay2025 is trending as people share breathtaking photos, patriotic messages, and warm greetings. Join the celebration by sending your own Happy Himachal Day 2025 wishes, and explore the rich culture and natural splendour of Dev Bhoomi, Himachal Pradesh.

Celebrating Himachal Day 2025

Celebrating the spirit and resilience of Himachal Pradesh — a land of natural beauty, rich culture, and proud heritage. Himachal Day honors the state's journey of unity and progress. pic.twitter.com/pxd1whcZrP — George Kurian (@GeorgekurianBjp) April 15, 2025

Happy Himachal Day 2025 Greetings

Happy Himachal Day May this state, the land of natural beauty and bravery, attain even more prosperity in the years to come. We are blessed with the best. Thankyou, Himachal. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jgzRtgTMha — Bhakti (@bhakti_iii) April 15, 2025

Himachal Day 2025 Wishes and Messages

नाटी, गिरी, रीति, धाम देवभूमि को सादर प्रणाम नाटी की धुन, पर्वतों की ऊंचाई, विशिष्ठ परम्पराओं व धाम के स्वाद से अलंकृत देवभूमि को हिमाचल दिवस की शुभकामनाएं। यह दिवस हमारे प्रदेश की प्रकृति व संस्कृति के संरक्षण के संकल्प को सशक्त करता है। pic.twitter.com/GLJohS4w0W — Asha Kumari (@AshaKumariINC) April 15, 2025

Happy Himachal Day 2025 Images and Quotes

Nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, Himachal is not just a place—it's a feeling of peace, purity, and pride. On Himachal Day, we celebrate the spirit of its people, the beauty of its valleys, and the strength of its mountains.#HimachalPradesh #himachalday pic.twitter.com/JXbpTVcPR3 — Finally Sane 🌿🌿 (@RishiiManu) April 15, 2025

Celebrating Himachal Day on April 15

"15 April 1948 – The day Dev Bhoomi was born. From snow-capped peaks to vibrant traditions, Himachal is not just a place—it's an emotion. Celebrate #HimachalDay with pride and joy!"#HimachalDay #DevBhoomi #IncredibleIndia pic.twitter.com/wWBT9pMS9J — Kewal Krishan Thakur (@Kewalthakurr) April 15, 2025

Happy 78th Foundation Day of Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is celebrating its 78th Foundation Day today. #HimachalPradesh #HimachalDay pic.twitter.com/ylTQrPM1Gi — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 15, 2025

