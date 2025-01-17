The verdict is in! The most-watched Instagram reel has garnered more views than the combined populations of Germany, France, and Spain. What’s more surprising? It belongs to an Indian content creator. Muhammad Rizwan, a freestyle football player from Kerala, achieved this feat in November 2023. He posted a reel that was filmed at the Keralamkundu waterfall in Malappuram, where he kicks a football from a distance, and it bounces off rocks behind the waterfall. Even Rizwan was surprised by it. Ever since the video was uploaded online, it quickly went viral and amassed 554 million views and hundreds and thousands of comments and likes. His milestone was even recognised by the Guinness World Records. He was also awarded with the world's most-viewed Instagram reel. Watch the viral Instagram reel below. ‘Except One Little Boy,’ Young Girl’s Sass Steals the Show As She Tries To Spill the Tea at Her School’s Christmas Programme, Hilarious Instagram Reel Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Muhammad Rizwan’s Reel Is Most Viewed Ever

View this post on Instagram A post shared by muhammed riswan (@riswan_freestyle)

