We often come across hilarious and heartwarming videos of children simply being themselves. One such video that is going viral online shows a little girl at a Christmas programme at her school. She confidently walks onto the stage, takes the mic from the presenter, and starts talking about herself and her class. She says that she is very proud of herself and her friends in her class, except for one boy. Just as she is about to spill the tea, the presenter takes the mic back from her, and the girl nods and walks off the stage. Her sass clearly steals the show, as the audience can be heard laughing entertained by her candid moment. Watch the viral video below. 'Mere Kaan Hai Main Andhi Nahi Hoon' Meme Templates and Reels Go Viral As Cute Little Girl Sheds Angry Tears While Having an Emotional Outburst (Watch).

Little Girl Steals the Show at Christmas Programme

View this post on Instagram A post shared by john D doorn (@john.doorn)

