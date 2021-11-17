Mumbai police on Wednesday asked people to open up about an abusive relationship and report about it. The official Twitter handle of the Commissioner of Mumbai Police posted an image encouraging residents to come forward and report about the abusive relationship by dialing 100, the toll free number of the police. It tweeted, “Go public if you feel you or a loved one is stuck in an abusive relationship. Share and Report. #Dial100 #Report”.

Tweet By The Commissioner Of Mumabi Police:

Go public if you feel you or a loved one is stuck in an abusive relationship. Share and Report. #Dial100 #Report pic.twitter.com/sag5ub9hBM — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) November 17, 2021

