The GST Council approved a sharp hike in taxes on sin and luxury goods, creating a new 40 percent slab for items such as tobacco, pan masala, aerated drinks and premium vehicles. The move marks a major restructuring of the indirect tax system. For the commoners, this means essentials like butter, ghee, shampoo and other products will get cheaper, but gutkha, cigarettes and cold drinks will get a lot more expensive. So obviously, the internet wasted no time in turning the new rates into hilarious memes. Soon, the new GST slab of 40 percent on cigarettes and alcohol sparked memefest online. Internet users flooded the X (formerly Twitter) timeline with humorous memes and funny jokes over the revamped tax rates on sin goods. On September 3, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a two-tier GST system of five percent and 18 percent, with a steep 40 percent slab introduced for sin and luxury goods.

GST Slab of 40% on Cigarettes and Alcohol

New GST Slab of 40% Sparks Memefest

LOL

40% GST on alcohol and cigarettes from Sept 22,2025 #GSTReforms My darubaaz friend rn: pic.twitter.com/nDlgDoUk1u — Shiv (@mr_Tubun) September 4, 2025

The Non-Smoker Friends RN!

Time For Farewell?

ROFL

This guy will pay 40% GST from now. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Pa8v6lyGo0 — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) September 3, 2025

More GST on Tobacco Products?

Those who do this will pay more from now. GoI should increase GST on Tobacco to 50% next year. pic.twitter.com/t8k5hu2Pow — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) September 3, 2025

The Reactions RN!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ek Meme Aur | Reels | Memes | Humour (@ekmemeaur)

Tag the Sutta Lovers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by That's Engineering (@thatsengineering)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)