New Year’s Eve 2022 Google Doodle is the cutest gift search engine giant, Google, could have gifted its users. As soon as the clock struck 12 and the world entered the last day of the year, aka 31st December, the home screen was plastered with the fun Google doodle. New Year's Eve 2022 falls on Saturday and New Year's Day 2023 in India will take place on Sunday. On that note, you can enjoy some funny messages and year-ending jokes for the last day of the year 2022! Year-Ending 2022 Funny Memes & Jokes: A Look Back at the Year in a Hilarious Way! Posts & One-Liners To Celebrate the Joyous Time.

New Year’s Eve 2022 Google Doodle is Too Cute For Words!

New Year’s Eve 2022 Google Doodle (File Image)

Happy New Year 2023 Wishes, Greetings, HNY Images, WhatsApp Messages and Quotes to Share

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)