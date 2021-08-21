The Twitteratis had their 'Eureka' moment on discovering that Noida is actually an acronym for New Okhla Industrial Development Authority. Following which the platform got flooded with general-knowledge drive full forms of various cities. Some of these acronyms are used in popular culture and have various legends behind their actual name. Curious to know more ? Scroll down for a quick- GK dose on Indian cities and their full form:

NOIDA Has A Full Form!

NOIDA HAS A FULL FORM???????? — Asadick👍 (@cuddlefact0ry) August 20, 2021

The Eureka Moment:

New Okhla Industrial Development Authority?????? — Asadick👍 (@cuddlefact0ry) August 20, 2021

Okhla Is An Acronym For?

OLD KANAL HOUSING & LAND AUTHORITY?????? — Asadick👍 (@cuddlefact0ry) August 20, 2021

Here Is What Ambala & Mhow Stand For:

AMBALA :- Army Maintainance Base And Logistics Area MHOW :- Military Headquarters Of War — roy6388 (@roy6388) August 20, 2021

