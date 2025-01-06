Smog, especially during winters, is a common occurrence in places like Delhi and Noida. A viral reel of smog in Noida is circulating on social media. In the viral Instagram video, we see that a thick layer of smog blankets an area in Noida, transforming it into what looks like Gotham City. This has led to a significant drop in visibility and slower traffic. The thick smog shrouds the buildings amid the ongoing air quality crisis in Delhi. The smog is disrupting daily life and commutes while raising serious concerns about air quality. Watch the viral video below. Air Pollution in Noida, Ghaziabad: District Administrations Order All Schools To Conduct Online Classes Due to Poor Air Quality in Region.

Thick Smog Shrouds Buildings in Noida

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Sinha (@____msd___ravi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)