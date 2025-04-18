A 12-year-old girl from the Dalit community was reportedly abducted from her home in the Kheragarh area of Agra and sexually assaulted behind the boundary wall of a local religious site. The incident took place late at night while she was asleep. According to the survivor, the accused carried her to a secluded location, forcibly undressed her, and raped her despite her resistance. She stated that when she tried to scream, he covered her mouth and physically assaulted her before fleeing the scene. The next morning, bloodstains found near the temple premises alarmed local residents, prompting a swift police response. CCTV footage from nearby areas showed the suspect carrying the girl away, leading to his identification. DCP West Agra visited the site and confirmed that police teams have been deployed to apprehend the accused. Further legal proceedings are underway. Agra Horror: 24-Year-Old Woman Dancer From Ghaziabad Allegedly Drugged, Held Captive and Raped for 3 Days in Tajganj; Accused and His Wife Arrested.

Minor Dalit Girl Abducted While Asleep, Raped Behind Temple Wall

आखिर हो क्या रहा है ये। आगरा में नाबालिग दलित किशोरी से दरिंदगी, सोते वक्त 12 वर्षीय किशोरी को ले गया दरिंदा, देवस्थान की चार दिवारी में किया नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म,CCTV में किशोरी को ले जाता दिखा आरोपी युवक,DCP वेस्ट अतुल शर्मा मौके पर पहुंचे,सीसीटीवी के आधार पर आरोपी की हुई पहचान. pic.twitter.com/fz4vVI1T66 — Naseem Ahmad Journalist NDTV (@NaseemNdtv) April 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)