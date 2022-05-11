A man with no prior flying experience took charge of the plane and landed it to safety at Palm Beach International airport in Florida after its pilot became incapacitated, reported CNN. "I've got a serious situation here. My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane," the unidentified passenger said in the audio. Following this, the ATC asked for the position of the plane and began providing the passenger with instructions about how to land the plane.

