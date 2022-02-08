The second day of lovebirds' week is here. The day of expressing hidden feelings, the Propose Day! Desi singles are breaking the monotony of their lives by sharing killingly hilarious memes and jokes on social media. As lovers are ready with a long lovey-dovey paragraph of confession, singles are sorted with their comical puns and humorous jokes! Besides posting the usual love-filled posts on Twitter to celebrate Propose Day, others took a more hilarious route. Happy Propose Day 2022 Images and Wishes for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Messages, GIF Greetings, Facebook Status, Telegram Photos and Quotes To Send on February 8

Take A Look, Right Here:

Propose Day 2022 Hilarious Puns By Desi Netizens

#ProposeDay When I see my younger one proposing his girlfriend! Me single- pic.twitter.com/ZKLHT7pYn6 — Devesh Dubey (@_dubeyg) February 8, 2022

Funniest Tweets For Propose Day 2022!

If my friend is going to propose on #ProposeDay Me to Bajrang dal 👇 pic.twitter.com/Ofc6jj2Wkg — Bankim Shah (@ShahSaaheb) February 8, 2022

Single Memers And Their Humour

If my friend is going to propose on #ProposeDay Me to Bajrang dal 👇 pic.twitter.com/Ofc6jj2Wkg — Bankim Shah (@ShahSaaheb) February 8, 2022

Someone Out There

When someone propose me for the first time on "Propose Day" Meanwhile Me :#ProposeDay #Valentinesweek pic.twitter.com/wDWx4CEBlj — Sangpu Changsan (@_sangpuchangsan) February 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)