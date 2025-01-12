Netizens are left puzzled after PUMA’s official website, stores, and billboards in India began displaying the new logo with the acronym "PVMA" alongside the brand’s traditional name. The unexpected rebranding has sparked confusion, with many questioning whether this signifies a permanent shift or a temporary marketing campaign. Several users posted photos of the billboard sporting "PVMA", while several uploaded screenshots of the official website of the sports brand. As of now, the global sportswear giant has not provided an official explanation for the change. Hyderabad Store Misspells Puma As ‘PVMA’: Viral Post on X Capturing the Blunder Leaves Internet In Splits, Netizens React With Funny Memes and Jokes.

Many PUMA stores across India have changed their logo and branding to “PVMA”. This change can be seen in the Indian website as well. What’s happening? 👀 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ecPbCe2WzW — sid (@immasiddx) January 11, 2025

its the start of 2025 and PUMA has officially changed their name to PVMA across India 😭 pic.twitter.com/XTlIXjOeEy — Richa🌸 (@rich_athinks) January 11, 2025

Did someone hack PUMA’s website and mess their logo or they officially changed it to PVMA? pic.twitter.com/g5vpNW0ZVl — Krupa Kotecha (@krupakotecha_) January 11, 2025

PUMA is now PVMA on their official website. Looks like a clever marketing stunt.#PUMA #PVMA pic.twitter.com/jzJwJXGnS8 — Aakash Gour (@AakashGourX) January 11, 2025

