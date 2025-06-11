A strange incident in Pimpri’s Premlok Park area left Pune residents stunned on June 6, as water was seen flowing from a gulmohar tree’s trunk. Locals quickly declared it a “miracle tree” with “healing powers,” offering garlands, turmeric, and vermilion. Videos of the crowd worshipping the tree soon went viral on social media, sparking both curiosity and criticism. However, an investigation by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) revealed the truth—it wasn’t divine intervention but a leaking underground water pipeline. PCMC Deputy Engineer Pravin Dhumal clarified that an old pipe ran beneath the tree, and the water surfaced through a hollow trunk. While some hailed it as a spiritual moment, others praised alert citizens who reported it, preventing further misinformation from spreading. The video continues to circulate widely online. Kanpur: Viral Video Shows Reckless Motorcycle Stunt with Helmetless Girl, Kanpur Traffic Police Take Action (Watch Video).

Pune’s ‘Miracle Tree’ Was Leaking Water Pipe, Not Divine Phenomenon

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)