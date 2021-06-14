Netizens kick of the Raja Festival in Odisha with wishes on Twitter. The Three Day Festival in celebration of womanhood begins today.

An ancient festival of #Odisha that celebrates a girls' onset to womanhood. An auspicious time when the land also goes through regeneration. We wish all #happyraja. On this pandemic stay home and celebrates Rajo with your family.#happyraja #Raja #RajaParba #rajamauja #Odia pic.twitter.com/137t8KbK61 — Dietsuchi-Suchismita Moharana (@dietsuchi) June 14, 2021

ରଜ ପର୍ବ ର ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭକାମନା 🙏 A 3 day festival dedicated to women celebrated across Odisha is know as “Raja Parba”. Happy Raja to all Odia brother and Sisters 🙏#HappyRaja #RajaParba pic.twitter.com/Rksru1hCrd — 𝐒ayena✨🥀 (@say_ena_) June 14, 2021

ରଜ ପର୍ବ ର ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭକାମନା 🙏 A 3 day festival dedicated to women celebrated across Odisha is know as “Raja Parba”. — Ajit Kumar🇳🇪🇳🇪🇳🇪 (@AjitKum17739655) June 13, 2021

We extend our warmest greetings to the people of Odisha on the occasion of Pahili Raja. We wish the #Raja festival brings an abundance of joy & prosperity into your lives. pic.twitter.com/bf4oeZj1Vj — Congress (@INCIndia) June 14, 2021

One of the Big festival of Odisha to worship our mother earth...Wish u all a happy raja and enjoy raja with eating unique delicious poda pitha #HappyRaja — Amiya (@SelfReliantAmi) June 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)