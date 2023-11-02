Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronic and Information Technology of India, met Elon Musk at the AI Safety Summit 2023 at Bletchley Park in the UK. Upon meeting Elon Musk, Rajeev Chandrasekhar found a connection between him and the Tesla CEO and Shivon Zilis's son. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Rajeev Chandrasekhar posted, "Look who i bumped into at #AISafetySummit at Bletchley Park, UK. @elonmusk shared that his son with @shivon has a middle name "Chandrasekhar" - named after 1983 Nobel physicist Prof S Chandrasekhar. (sic)" Global AI Safety Summit 2023: India Is Looking at Innovations in Artificial Intelligence With Openness, Safety, Trust and Accountability, Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Bumps Into Elon Musk

Look who i bumped into at #AISafetySummit at Bletchley Park, UK.@elonmusk shared that his son with @shivon has a middle name "Chandrasekhar" - named after 1983 Nobel physicist Prof S Chandrasekhar pic.twitter.com/S8v0rUcl8P — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) November 2, 2023

