Twitter users worldwide are encountering difficulties in tweeting or following other accounts due to the issue of a bug associated with recent restrictions on user activity within the platform. Several users tweeted their complaints Saturday, saying they are shown "Rate Limit Exceeded" warnings - meaning they had hit the site’s limit for the number of tweets or new accounts followed within a certain period. Twitter Shuts Access to People Sans Accounts, Elon Musk Blames ‘Extreme Levels of Data Scraping’.

BREAKING: Twitter is experiencing sporadic issues for some users internationally: 'RATE LIMIT EXCEEDED' - NetBlocks pic.twitter.com/w3mIORdokh — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 1, 2023

Has anyone seen this before on Twitter? “Rate limit exceeded” pic.twitter.com/F57K38alrV — Matt Williams (@Ma11Williams) July 1, 2023

is anyone else’s twitter saying rate limit exceeded? — cara (@f1caraa) July 1, 2023

are u kidding me… rate limit exceeded at the notification center is fine but this???? pic.twitter.com/adkI8u22GS — lala (@njaeminland) July 1, 2023

