Popular Scottish-Pakistani Chef Ali Ahmed Aslam passed away on December 19, 2022. He was 77. Famous for inventing one of the universally loved chicken dishes, chicken tikka masala, Ali Ahmed Aslam is fondly remembered across the world. Netizens are paying tribute to the chef for creating ‘Britain’s favourite curry’ dish. Public also attended his funeral held at Glasgow Central Mosque. Ali Ahmed Aslam, Pakistan-Born Scottish Inventor of Chicken Tikka Masala, Dies at 77.

