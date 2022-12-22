Popular Scottish-Pakistani Chef Ali Ahmed Aslam passed away on December 19, 2022. He was 77. Famous for inventing one of the universally loved chicken dishes, chicken tikka masala, Ali Ahmed Aslam is fondly remembered across the world. Netizens are paying tribute to the chef for creating ‘Britain’s favourite curry’ dish. Public also attended his funeral held at Glasgow Central Mosque. Ali Ahmed Aslam, Pakistan-Born Scottish Inventor of Chicken Tikka Masala, Dies at 77.

RIP Chicken Tikka Masala Inventor Ali Ahmed Aslam!

RIP Ali Ahmed Aslam, pioneer of chicken tikka masala. The Glasgow Curry King. Thank you for your service, my guy. pic.twitter.com/olFrgaftx5 — Abe Goldfarb (@AbeGoldfarb) December 22, 2022

Rest Well, Chef Ali Ahmed Aslam

Ali Ahmed Aslam, the chef who is believed to have invented #ChickenTikkaMasala regarded as Britain's favourite curry, has passed away aged 77. His death was announced by his Shish Mahal restaurant in Glasgow. pic.twitter.com/c0cS7VgWRu — Upasana (@U_pasana) December 22, 2022

He Will Forever Live On In Our Memories

A chef who is believed to have invented the chicken tikka masala, regarded as Britain’s favourite curry, has died aged 77. Ali Ahmed Aslam’s death on Monday was announced by his Shish Mahal restaurant in Glasgow, which closed for 48 hours as a mark of respect. pic.twitter.com/BpDm9Rfu5I — Malcolm X Movement (@mxmovement) December 22, 2022

The Creator of 'Britain's Favourite Curry' Is No More

Ali Ahmed Aslam, widely accepted as the inventor of the Chicken Tikka Masala, has died aged 77. Ali was born in Pakistan and moved to Glasgow as a young boy and would go on to open up Shish Mahal in 1964, where ‘Britain’s favourite dish’ was created. #ChickenTikkaMasala pic.twitter.com/VJS90K3Bkf — Nishan Sampreeth Chilkuri (@nishanchilkuri) December 21, 2022

Sad Day Indeed

It is controversial to say that chicken tikka masala is a powerfully good addition to the menu of Mughlai restaurants. But it is. It’s creator - Ali Ahmed Aslam - who introduced this dish to his Glasgow restaurant, Shish Mahal, has died. Naans down in his honour. pic.twitter.com/PkYOaYKd8R — Vijay Prashad (@vijayprashad) December 22, 2022

RIP Ali Ahmed Aslam

Ali Ahmed Aslam, chef from Glasgow, who is credited with inventing the #ChickenTikkaMasala has died at the age of 77. His Shish Mahal restaurant in Glasgow announced his death. He invented the dish by improvising a sauce made from a tin of tomato soup. pic.twitter.com/AU2o91dShG — India Muslim History (@syedurahman) December 22, 2022

