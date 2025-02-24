Residents of Noida’s ATS Society brought back water from the holy Sangam after visiting the Mahakumbh and poured it into their society’s swimming pool. Treating the pool as sacred, they have begun offering prayers, performing rituals, and even taking dips, considering it a spiritual act. The unique practice has sparked widespread reactions on social media. While some found it amusing, others supported the idea. One user commented, "Humari society main bhi yahi hua hai... aur bahut sari societies main bhi!" Another wrote, "Why didn't we think of that till now?" A third user praised the move, saying, "Ekdam sahi! Aisa hi hona chahiye har jagah, sabka punya snan bhi ho jayega aur Prayagraj mein bheed bhi kam hogi." The incident has led to a mix of humour and admiration online, with discussions on whether such practices should be encouraged in other societies. Noida Turns Gotham City As Visibility Drops With Thick Smog Shrouding Buildings Amid Delhi Air Quality Crisis, Instagram Reel Goes Viral (Watch Video).

ATS Society Residents Pour Mahakumbh’s Holy Water Into Pool

नोएडा की ATS सोसाइटी के कुछ लोग महाकुंभ आए। यहां से संगम का जल ले गए। उस जल को सोसाइटी के स्विमिंग पूल में डाल दिया। अब सोसाइटी के लोग पूजा–अर्चना कर रहे हैं। पूल के पानी को संगम मानकर डुबकी भी लगा रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/pkgkQFzkou — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 24, 2025

Netizens React, ‘Why Didn’t We Think of That?’

Why didn't we think of that till now? — Shweta Gupta 💓 (@Tokyo_Nairobi_M) February 24, 2025

Humari society main bhi yahi hua hai 🤣...aur bahut sari societies main bhi 🤣 — Anubha Gupta (@AnubhaGupta1973) February 24, 2025

