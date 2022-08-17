Instances of public sex and getting captured have been on a rise lately. After the infamous Liverpool Concert Square incident that saw a woman perform oral sex on a man in front of many bystanders, another incident of public sex has become a piece of online news. A couple has been charged with public indecency in Ohio after they were spotted having sex on a giant Ferris wheel chair. Their act left four eyewitnesses scarred on the same children's ride in Cedar Point Amusement Park, two of whom were minors. The fellow riders behind the 32-year-olds indulging in the act reported everything to the police, and since minors saw them, they are facing a sentence of up to 180 days behind bars. Agoraphilia: Why Do People like Having Sex in Public Places? Know More About the Fetish for Enjoying Sex Outdoors.

Check Full Report Here:

Couple accused of having sex aboard Ferris wheel in Ohio https://t.co/YmZYxyEmhG pic.twitter.com/6MSLhNLYNJ — New York Post (@nypost) August 17, 2022

