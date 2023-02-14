“Jhoome Jo Pathaan” is the chartbuster that has got the world grooving ever since its release. No one can resist attempting the addictive hook step and catchy lyrics from Shah Rukh Khan’s all-time blockbuster movie Pathaan. Not even star Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. The duo was caught doing SRK’s “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” dance step on the field in the opening Test match against Australia. The King of Bollywood, too, reacted to this viral clip during his popular #AskSRK session on Twitter. Shah Rukh Khan, on being asked by a netizen to say something about Kohli and Jadeja’s Pathaan dance, said, “They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!!”

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts to Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja’s Viral Pathaan Dance Video

They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!! https://t.co/q1aCmZByDu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

Watch: Jhoome Jo Pathaan Song

