A number of celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Rohit Sharma, and Kapil Sharma shared posters of what initially appeared to be a film or TV show called ‘Mega Blockbuster’. However, it was a social media campaign by the e-commerce platform Meesho. This promotional stunt was revealed due to a huge under by Sourav Ganguly's social media team as they mistakenly copy-pasted the instructions by Meesho asking them not to mention the company's name.

The Blunder

The "Mega Blockbuster" campaign being posted by many celebrities belongs to @Meesho_Official. Ruined by Ganguly's social media team. Welp! pic.twitter.com/eiEqAomEA9 — Tanuj Lakhina (@tanujlakhina) September 2, 2022

Ruined the Fun

Sourav Ganguly ruined the fun. 😂 pic.twitter.com/OMKaQY8iUn — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 2, 2022

Dada is the Best

I thing Sourav Ganguly trolling the advertisement agency. No one can give suggestions to Dada. Fck the rest Dada is the best pic.twitter.com/N0aH7YdCvr — Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) September 2, 2022

The Campaign

Mega Blockbuster starring Rohit Sharma and Sourav Ganguly. pic.twitter.com/45qVmYuy8m — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)