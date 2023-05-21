Netizens have been sharing adorable and funny short video on Twitter under #SundayVibes today, on May 21. Several clips, including one with a tree covered with cute Pandas and another pic of two tiny ducklings, are trending on top under the hashtag. Scroll down to see some of the top picks from the trend.

#SundayVibes Trend on Twitter

Netizens Share Endearing Short Clips

No matter what you are doing, this will bring a smile to your face! 😄#Happiness #ChildhoodFriends #sundayvibes pic.twitter.com/p3jT9t6D5G — Dr. Vivek Bindra (@DrVivekBindra) May 21, 2023

Some Pics Also Surfaced Under #SundayVibes

Lazy Sunday Vibes

