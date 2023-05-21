Netizens have been sharing adorable and funny short video on Twitter under #SundayVibes today, on May 21. Several clips, including one with a tree covered with cute Pandas and another pic of two tiny ducklings, are trending on top under the hashtag. Scroll down to see some of the top picks from the trend.
#SundayVibes Trend on Twitter
Climbing #pandas #sundayvibes pic.twitter.com/BB1gVfnWN6
— Zhou Li周莉 (@Zhou_Li_CHN) May 21, 2023
Netizens Share Endearing Short Clips
No matter what you are doing, this will bring a smile to your face! 😄#Happiness #ChildhoodFriends #sundayvibes pic.twitter.com/p3jT9t6D5G
— Dr. Vivek Bindra (@DrVivekBindra) May 21, 2023
Some Pics Also Surfaced Under #SundayVibes
Cute Ducklings for #SundayYellow and #sundayvibes pic.twitter.com/Ou4U4P0tpV
— Lynn Chateau (@LynnChateau) May 21, 2023
Lazy Sunday Vibes
Lazy Sunday vibes: 😴 Enjoying some extra zzz's with my adorable snoring companion. 🐶💤 #DogsOnTwitter #DogsofTwittter #dogsoftwitter #dog #dogs #sundayvibes pic.twitter.com/r5v1aQGG5g
— Albert and Bera 🐶🐕 Bert's Legacy 🌈 ❤️ (@BertsLegacy) May 21, 2023
