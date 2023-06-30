India has traditionally regarded lions as a representation of grandeur and ferocity. Internet's attention has recently been drawn to a viral video uploaded by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer named Susanta Nanda. In the viral video, a lion is seen running toward a man who offers him a bottle of water. The lion looked extremely thirsty and started quenching his thirst by calmly drinking water from man’s hands. IFS Susanta Nanda shared the eye-catching video with the caption, “If there is magic on this planet, it is contained in water. [sic]”. Tiger Attack Viral Video: Tiger Suddenly Turns Aggressive, Violently Grasps Woman Playing With It Inside Enclosure.

Watch Viral Video Here:

“If there is magic on this planet, it is contained in water.” pic.twitter.com/ORw4lZDr7L — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 29, 2023

