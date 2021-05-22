Pentagon is set to deliver a report on “unidentified aerial phenomena” (UFO) to Congress next month. This report will make public what the Pentagon knows about unidentified flying objects and provide data on all the sightings and evidence collected over the years.

🌌 The United States’ long history of UFO sightings began on June 24, 1947 when an amateur pilot reported seeing “flying saucers” in Washington statehttps://t.co/27y7ta03q8 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 21, 2021

