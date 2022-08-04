Myanmar announced on August 3 the birth of a rare white elephant who weighs about 80 kilograms and stands roughly 70 cm tall. The animal brought pleasure to the Buddhist- majority country as it is considered an extremely auspicious creature. The local newspaper reported the feature of the baby elephant as having a branched-shaped back, unique tail, white hair and peart-coloured eyes. Historically, the region’s ancient rulers acquired the sacred white elephant as much as possible to boost their assets. 'Pink’ Elephant Found in South African Safari Park, Here’s Why the Calf is a Rare Specimen.

Watch The Auspicious White Elephant:

A rare white elephant was born in western Myanmar last month. Weighing 180 pounds and measuring two-and-a-half-feet tall, the newborn is considered an auspicious creature in the Buddhist-majority country. pic.twitter.com/RcwhZ07LoP — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)