In a video doing the internet rounds, a man is seen breaking the windscreen of a car. After some time, another man joins and crushes the glass of the car. A baby was locked inside the hot car, and the glass had to be broken to carry out the rescue. The incident took place in Harlingen, Texas. The viral video shared by @foosgonewild on Instagram shows the successful rescue of the baby from the locked car. "Why pass him through the glass instead of opening the door I’m confused [sic]," a user commented on the viral rescue video. What Is Car Surfing Challenge? Know All About Dangerous Social Media Challenge That Caused Death of 16-Year-Old Boy in Colorado.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FOOS GONE WILD (@foosgonewild)

