From January to mid-February 2025, a rare planetary alignment has captured the attention of astronomy enthusiasts and stargazers. It has kept many across the globe glued to the skies. Many are sharing stunning photos and mesmerising images and pictures of the planet parade. Four planets—Saturn, Jupiter, Mars, and Venus—can be seen with the naked eye, while Uranus and Neptune require a telescope or binoculars. Astronomy photographer Andrew McCarthy's picture of the planet line-up is going viral online. Using an 11-inch telescope, he created composite images that accurately show the angles and positions of the planets and illustrate the grand scale of these things. His pictures have mesmerised the ineternet. View his images below. Planet Parade 2025 Pictures and Videos: Astronomy Enthusiasts Flood X With Breathtaking Photos of January Planetary Alignment of Mars, Jupiter, Venus, Saturn, Neptune and Uranus (View Posts).

Planet Parade Pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew McCarthy (@cosmic_background)

