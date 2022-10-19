In an unfortunate incident that took place in United States, a couple was seen torturing and throwing a kitten on a beach in Florida. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the couple can be seen throwing the kitten while swimming in the beach and even torturing the animal. The helpless kitten was rescued by a good samaritan came after it was allegedly abused at the Sunny Isles Beach in front of beachgoers. The woman was identified as Natalia Martin, an animal activist, who decided to step in after she had seen enough of the torture. Video: Passenger Train Crashes Into Empty Bus on Railway Crossing in Netherlands.

Couple Torture, Throw Kitten on Florida Beach

