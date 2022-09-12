A specially-abled woman who happened to be a Swiggy delivery executive was seen riding on a wheelchair scooter to deliver her orders to the customers. The video of the woman was shared on Twitter by Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal, which has been going viral for inspiring reasons. The viral clip shows the food delivery partner's unwavering spirit and has garnered more than 14K views so far. The caption of the video reads, "Of course life is difficult, but we have not learned to accept defeat. I salute this passionate spirit". Watch: 7-Year-Old Boy Turns Zomato Delivery Employee, Rides Cycle to Drop Off Food After His Father's Accident; Viral Video Gets Mixed Responses Online.

Hats Off To Her Willingness!

