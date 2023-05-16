A US man named Mason Farms went to a dinner which turned out to be even more spectacle than he thought. A waterspout emerged in lake Moultrie in South Carolina while he was having dinner. Mason Farm captured the video and shared it on social media leaving the internet in awe. For those who don't know, a waterspout is a natural phenomenon that occurs when a tornado forms over a body of water. "Definitely the best I have ever seen one," said Mason while describing the Waterspout. Four Waterspouts Spotted Off the Spanish Island of Mallorca; Elusive Video of Marine Tornadoes Goes Viral.

Watch the Waterspout Video Here:

