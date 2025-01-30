World Leprosy Day is observed across the globe every year on the last Sunday of January. In India, however, it is observed on January 30. World Leprosy Day 2025 falls on Thursday, January 30. The observance aims to raise awareness about leprosy and fight the stigma around it. Leprosy, also called Hansen’s disease, is an infectious chronic disease that targets the nervous system. It especially affects body parts like the face, hands, and feet. Leprosy can be treated with medicine, but many people continue to suffer from the disease due to myths and fear about leprosy. This day is a strong reminder for people to show their kindness and support to those affected. It also encourages early treatment to stop the spread. By learning more about the disease and helping others, we can create a world free from leprosy and discrimination. World Leprosy Day 2025 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness About Hansen’s Disease.

