World Leprosy Day is observed across the globe every year on the last Sunday of January. In India, however, it is observed on January 30. World Leprosy Day 2025 falls on Thursday, January 30. The observance aims to raise awareness about leprosy and fight the stigma around it. Leprosy, also called Hansen’s disease, is an infectious chronic disease that targets the nervous system. It especially affects body parts like the face, hands, and feet. Leprosy can be treated with medicine, but many people continue to suffer from the disease due to myths and fear about leprosy. This day is a strong reminder for people to show their kindness and support to those affected. It also encourages early treatment to stop the spread. By learning more about the disease and helping others, we can create a world free from leprosy and discrimination. World Leprosy Day 2025 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness About Hansen’s Disease.

World Leprosy Day Messages

On this World Leprosy Day, we come together to raise awareness about leprosy (Hansen's disease) and to combat the stigma associated with it. This day is dedicated to promoting the dignity and rights of those affected by leprosy and to highlight the importance of early detection pic.twitter.com/Tap01H9UTG — Mediomixdb (@mediomix53843) January 30, 2025

World Leprosy Day Images

World Leprosy Eradication Day 🩺 Let’s stand together to end the stigma surrounding leprosy and ensure everyone affected receives proper care, dignity, and support. Together, we can work towards a future free from this disease. #LeprosyEradicationDay #EndTheStigma #CMCT pic.twitter.com/hDuIoCdTSs — Christian Missions Charitable Trust (@cmctindia_org) January 30, 2025

World Leprosy Day Quotes

World Leprosy Day, held on 30th January, raises awareness about leprosy and its impact on affected communities 🌍. It supports efforts to eliminate the stigma associated with the disease and promote treatment and rehabilitation 💪.@gttci #Leprosy pic.twitter.com/lVOTk1UX6y — GTTCI Office (@Gttc_India) January 30, 2025

World Leprosy Day Videos

World Leprosy Day Posts

World leprosy day we all have decided that leprosy has to be eradicate from its roots pic.twitter.com/tHLt10FYZF — Rajesh Yadav (@y75854548) January 30, 2025

World Leprosy Day Sayings

In 2025, World Leprosy Day is Sunday 26 January. World Leprosy Day is an opportunity to celebrate the lives of those affected, raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of the disease, and tackle the stigma that too often surrounds leprosy.#WorldLeprosyDay #clinical #medical pic.twitter.com/6YK9FLsG60 — Journal of Clinical and Medical Research (@jclinicalmedres) January 28, 2025

