World Leprosy Day is an annual event that is observed worldwide on the last Sunday of January. However, in India, it is observed on January 30 every year, coinciding with the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The international event aims to increase public awareness of leprosy, also known as Hansen's Disease. Leprosy, one of the oldest recorded diseases in the world, is an infectious chronic disease that targets the nervous system, especially the nerves in the cooler parts of the body: the hands, feet, and face. Pope Francis has spoken in support of the observation. In this article, let’s know more about World Leprosy Day 2025 date, theme, history and the significance of the annual event. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

World Leprosy Day 2025 Date

World Leprosy Day 2025 will be observed on January 30.

World Leprosy Day 2025 Theme

The theme for World Leprosy Day 2025 is "Unite. Act. Eliminate". The theme is a call to action aiming to raise awareness of leprosy, highlight the challenges faced by persons affected by leprosy, and inspire collaborative action to eliminate leprosy. American Heart Month 2025 Dates and History: Know Significance of the Month-Long Observance That Turns the Spotlight on Heart Diseases and Health.

World Leprosy Day History

World Leprosy Day was first observed in 1954. The date January 30 for India was chosen by French humanitarian Raoul Follereau as a tribute to the life of Mahatma Gandhi who had compassion for people afflicted with leprosy. Leprosy is a neglected tropical disease (NTD) that still occurs in more than 120 countries, with more than 200,000 new cases reported every year.

World Leprosy Day Significance

World Leprosy Day serves as an excellent opportunity to raise awareness about leprosy and to combat the stigma associated with it. The day seeks to promote understanding of the condition, highlight the importance of early detection and treatment, and celebrate those who have been cured or are helping to eliminate the disease.

The aim of observing World Leprosy Day is to make the general community aware that it is a disease spread by a type of bacteria and it can be easily cured. The International Day is an opportunity to celebrate people who have experienced leprosy, raise awareness of the disease, and call for an end to leprosy-related stigma and discrimination.

