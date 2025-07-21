In what could be described as a dream for any wrestling fan, WWE Superstar AJ Styles made his long-awaited return to TNA (Total Nonstop Action) during its Slammiversary 2025 event. AJ Styles made a name for himself wrestling in TNA during his early years, and helped the company build its name during his 2002-2014 run, where the current WWE star won TNA World Heavyweight Championship, NWA World Heavyweight Championship, X Division Championship, and was the first TNA Triple Crown and Grand Slam champion. In the clip shared by TNA Wrestling on social media, Styles made his phenomenal return to congratulate Leon Slater, who won the X Division title, a championship that the 48-year-old had won six times. In the clip, fans present in the arena could be seen erupting in joy, and then heard singing Styles' old TNA theme song, 'Get Ready to Fly'. From Shane McMahon's Death-Defying Fall, To Shawn Michaels' Return! Check Out Top Five SummerSlam Moments Ahead of Historic Two-Night WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE.

AJ Styles Returns To TNA

