Avinash Sable and Parul Chaudhary have broken the national record in men's and women's 5000m during the Sound Running Track Festival 2023 in Los Angles. Sable took 13:19.30 minutes to finish his race. By doing so he bettered his own record (13:25.65) by almost six seconds. Despite breaking the national record, Avinash finished in 12th place. Meanwhile, Parul took 15:10.35 minutes to finish her race and broke Preeja Sreedharan's (15:15.89) record. The Indian long-distance runner finished at the 9th spot in her event at Sound Running Track Festival 2023.

Avinash Sable, Parul Chaudhary Breaks 5000m National Record

Fabulous way to start Sunday morning with 3 new Athletics National records 🔥🔥🔥 ➡️ Avinash Sable | 5000m: 13:19.30 (earlier 13:25.65) ➡️ Parul Choudhary | 5000m: 15:10.35 (earlier 15:15.89 by Preeja) ➡️ Praveen Chithravel | Triple Jump: 17.37m (earlier 17.30m by Renjith) pic.twitter.com/rsV1S7rnUt — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) May 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)